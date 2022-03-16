Universal (NYSE:UVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 127,277 shares.The stock last traded at $54.80 and had previously closed at $55.83.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Universal by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Universal by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 79.7% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Universal in the second quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

