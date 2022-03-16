NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Up 41.8% in February

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 993,200 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the February 13th total of 700,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Get NWS alerts:

NWS Company Profile (Get Rating)

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.