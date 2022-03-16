IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Down to $110.80

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.80, but opened at $105.06. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $110.49, with a volume of 2,117 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.61. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.