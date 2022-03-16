Orser Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $253.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.22.

