Edmp Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

