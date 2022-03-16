Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) CEO Michael Praeger Buys 14,300 Shares

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael Praeger bought 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $99,957.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33.
Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Avant Diagnostics Company Profile
Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
