Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) CEO Michael Praeger Buys 14,300 Shares

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael Praeger bought 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $99,957.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avant Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avant Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.