Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) CEO Acquires $77,500.00 in Stock

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ STRO opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 5.24. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.99.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
