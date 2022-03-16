Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,570,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 784,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,852,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

