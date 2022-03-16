Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 842,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 859,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Ambarella news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,594 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after buying an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,984,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

AMBA stock opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.60 and its 200-day moving average is $160.06. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

