Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.88. Barclays shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 123,142 shares.

BCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

