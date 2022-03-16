Edmp Inc. Sells 736 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Edmp Inc. lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. UGI makes up approximately 3.5% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 53.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in UGI by 69.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

