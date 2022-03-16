Edmp Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmp Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.3% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

