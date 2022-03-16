Key Financial Inc Sells 35 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Key Financial Inc lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $328.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

