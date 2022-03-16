Key Financial Inc Takes $522,000 Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

