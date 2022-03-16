IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMV shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

TSE:IMV opened at C$1.57 on Wednesday. IMV has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

