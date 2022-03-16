OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

OGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

OGI stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.23. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

