Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Persimmon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.26) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,268 ($42.50) to GBX 2,897 ($37.67) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.51) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.21) to GBX 2,650 ($34.46) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.