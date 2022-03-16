Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells 376 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $20,563.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SGRY opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.
About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
