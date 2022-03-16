Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,145 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 1,029.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Stem by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%.

In related news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $823,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,121 shares of company stock worth $1,917,750 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

