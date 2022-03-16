Benin Management CORP Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benin Management CORP lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

NYSE LOW opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $172.31 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

