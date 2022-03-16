Benin Management CORP Purchases New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.