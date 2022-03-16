Key Financial Inc Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

SPYV stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

