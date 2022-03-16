SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,410,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.