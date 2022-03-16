Key Financial Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $379.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.80 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

