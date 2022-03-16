Douglas J. Treff Buys 2,962 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,962 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth $9,613,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $510,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

