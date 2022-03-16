Insider Buying: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SKLZ opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $934.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

