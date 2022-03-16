Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 19,833 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDTGet Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 19,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 14.75 per share, for a total transaction of 292,536.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NXDT stock opened at 14.78 on Wednesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 10.50 and a 12-month high of 15.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 14.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

