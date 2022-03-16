Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CEO John Ho Purchases 33,624 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO John Ho bought 33,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $253,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.17. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

