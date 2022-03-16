Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $411,474.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DEA opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

