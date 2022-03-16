Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Amit Agarwal Sells 2,500 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00.

DDOG opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,727.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

