Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Rene Amirault Sells 77,902 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,263,737.87.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.27 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99.

SES has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.23.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

