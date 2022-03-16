Michael P. Kouzelos Sells 9,729 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.01.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.