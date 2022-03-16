Spire Wealth Management Buys 5,838 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 787.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XTN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

XTN stock opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $77.94 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

