iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

