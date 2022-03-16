Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 142 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

