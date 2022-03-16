Compass Advisory Group LLC Invests $312,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ)

Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $28.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

