Compass Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 1.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJAN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period.

IJAN opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

