Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Boosted by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.4% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $82.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18.
