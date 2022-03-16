Cadence Bank NA Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 740,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after buying an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,111,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,737,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
