Cadence Bank NA Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 740,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after buying an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,111,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,737,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.