Cadence Bank NA Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $2,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.08.

CMI stock opened at $198.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

