Short Interest in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Increases By 44.0%

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 983,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $471,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

