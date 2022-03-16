Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of -115.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

