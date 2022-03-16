FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in February

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from 30.00 to 29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

