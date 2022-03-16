United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Buys $99,982.74 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

