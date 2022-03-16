EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.48.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

