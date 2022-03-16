KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will announce $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.56. KB Home reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KB Home stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
