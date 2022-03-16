KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will announce $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.56. KB Home reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

