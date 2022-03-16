Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 824,100 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 580,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Radware has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 192.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

