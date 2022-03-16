NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.99

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 210585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Get NU alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.