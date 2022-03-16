Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $19.37

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $17.77. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 177,051 shares traded.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

