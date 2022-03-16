ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Up to $107.30

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $107.30, but opened at $111.90. ModivCare shares last traded at $108.10, with a volume of 13 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,981,000 after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter.

About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

